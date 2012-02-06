By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM Feb 6 PostNL, the
biggest shareholder in Dutch delivery firm TNT Express
, is highly critical of the two candidates TNT has
proposed for its supervisory board because they lack sector
knowledge, a source familiar with Post NL said.
TNT, under pressure from investors over its performance,
said on Monday it plans to expand its supervisory board and
proposed two new members - Marcel Smits, chief executive of Sara
Lee and Sjoerd van Keulen, director of the Holland
Financial Centre, a financial sector foundation.
However, TNT rejected the names proposed by U.S.-based Jana
Partners which in December had requested a board overhaul and
the sale of the struggling freight and delivery firm.
TNT said that Jana Partners' proposed candidates did not
meet the requirements of independence as laid down in the
company's legal and governance rules relating to the composition
of the supervisory board.
Dutch mail group PostNL, which owns 29.9 percent of TNT,
said in January it backed the current TNT board. But at the
time, sources familiar with PostNL said it was sympathetic to
Jana Partners' requests.
A PostNL source told Reuters on Monday that TNT has missed
an opportunity to enter into a "genuine dialogue" with its
shareholders and that the board's proposals represent more of
the "Dutch old boys' network."
