* Dividends to be paid in shares, rather than cash
* Q3 underlying EBIT 70 mln eur vs 57.1 mln eur in Reuters
poll
* Sees 2011 underlying cash EBIT above 170 mln euros
* Further 337 mln euro impairment on TNT Express stake
* Shares fall 3.5 pct
AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 Former Dutch postal monopoly
PostNL said it would pay dividends in shares from 2012
and would struggle to pay out in cash for a few years because of
shortfalls at its pension funds and the falling value of its
stake in delivery firm TNT Express.
The group, which also reported higher-than-expected profits
and lifted its 2011 outlook on Monday, is under intense pressure
to safeguard its profit and cut costs in the face of fierce
price competition from rivals and a steady fall in mail volumes
as more people use electronic communications such as email.
PostNL shares fell 3.49 percent at 1031 GMT, while the
bluechip Amsterdam index was down 1.57 percent.
"People prefer to get cash, I don't think this is really
appealing to investors," said Dieter Furniere, analyst at KBC
Securities, adding that investors tend to buy utilities and
postal companies for their dividends.
PostNL said the global financial market turmoil has forced
it to make a further 337 million euro writedown on the value of
its stake in global delivery outfit TNT Express , from
which it broke up in May, putting the book value at 846 million
euro.
"Since our last results, the financial markets have been
extremely turbulent, leading to another impairment on the
Express stake," and hitting the firm's pension funds, said Harry
Koorstra, chief executive, in a statement.
The main pension fund may have to make substantial recovery
payments between 2012 and 2014, Koorstra said, while regular
pension premiums would probably increase from next year.
"All this will impact our capability of paying cash dividend
the next few years," he said.
PostNL said it was committed to the current dividend policy
of 75 percent of underlying net cash income with a minimum of
150 million euros per year.
But it said the dividends would be distributed in shares,
until "consolidated equity is positive, and we have certainty of
a BBB+/Baa1 rating".
"Cancelling the dividend (albeit by keeping up appearances
with a stock-only dividend) was unavoidable," said SNS
Securities analyst Gert Steens in a research note.
"The dividend addiction is being treated cold turkey."
PostNL on Monday also posted a smaller-than-expected fall in
third-quarter operating income and lifted its outlook for the
full year, thanks to improvements in its parcel and
international businesses.
The company now expects underlying cash operating income to
be above 170 million euros in 2011, compared with a previous
outlook for the top half of a range of 130-170 million euros.
It reported third-quarter underlying earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 70 million euros, down 15.7 percent
from a year ago, though domestic mail volumes continued to
decline, while revenue fell 2.5 percent to 991 million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting underlying EBIT of
57.1 million euros on revenue of 1.00 billion.
