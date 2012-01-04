DUSSELDORF Jan 4 Dutch mail company PostNL is in talks with German BWPost about buying a stake in the unlisted company, a PostNL spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday without disclosing financial details.

PostNL split from its one-time sister unit TNT Express , the international delivery arm of TNT, last year.

It wants to take on its rival Deutsche Post more aggressively in the German market. PostNL is already active in Germany where its subsidiary TNT Post competes with Deutsche Post.

BWPost, which is based in the German region of Baden-Württemberg, sent about 31 million post items in 2010. BWPost was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Tjibbe Hoekstra; Editing by Sara Webb)