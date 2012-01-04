DUSSELDORF Jan 4 Dutch mail company
PostNL is in talks with German BWPost about buying a
stake in the unlisted company, a PostNL spokesman told Reuters
on Wednesday without disclosing financial details.
PostNL split from its one-time sister unit TNT Express
, the international delivery arm of TNT, last year.
It wants to take on its rival Deutsche Post more
aggressively in the German market. PostNL is already active in
Germany where its subsidiary TNT Post competes with Deutsche
Post.
BWPost, which is based in the German region of
Baden-Württemberg, sent about 31 million post items in 2010.
BWPost was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Tjibbe Hoekstra;
Editing by Sara Webb)