AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch postal services company PostNL said on Thursday that Harry Koorstra, its chief executive, has decided to resign with immediate effect.

Herna Verhagen, a member of the board of management responsible for parcels and international, was named the new chief executive.

"Such a decision doesn't get made overnight. Co-operation with the supervisory board has been very cumbersome of late, amongst others in relation to differences in opinion about how to serve best the various stakeholders' interests," Koorstra said in a statement issued by the company.

Koorstra decided to leave without taking any compensation, the company said. (Reporting by Sara Webb, editing by William Hardy)