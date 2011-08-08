* Sees pension coverage ratio hit by financial market events

By Greg Roumeliotis

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 Former Dutch postal monopoly PostNL said it may have to pay more than expected in pension liabilities, raising doubts about its ability to fund dividends in the long term and sending its shares sharply lower.

The mail arm of former Dutch group TNT has been struggling to safeguard its profit and cut costs in the face of fierce price competition from rivals and a steady fall in mail volumes as more people use electronic communications such as email.

PostNL nevertheless has committed to returning 150 million euros ($213 million) annually to shareholders, and on Monday it announced a dividend in line with that policy.

But it also warned that its pension coverage ratio is likely to be impacted by developments in the financial markets, putting into question the safety of dividend payments going forward.

Shares in the company were down 2.3 percent at 1222 GMT, slightly underperforming Amsterdam's bluechip index and more than wiping out gains made earlier Monday after PostNL forecast full year earnings at the top of its previous guidance.

"The results are in line with expectations but people are focusing on the risks to the dividend, will the company be able to pay out in the medium term," said Rabobank analyst Philip Scholte.

PostNL said on Monday gross cash contributions for defined benefit obligations could be higher than the 265 million euros it had previously guided for, and warned that the impact of pension costs on its financial position in 2013 would be significant, saying it would take a 775 million euro hit in its equity if it recognised them all straight away.

Already rattling investors has been the company's reliance on its stake in global delivery firm TNT Express , from which it broke up in May, as a six-month lock-up period that prevents PostNL from selling this shareholding ends in December.

PostNL holds a 29.9 percent stake in TNT Express, worth about 1.1 billion euros. It said on Monday it would sell the stake when "advantageous and appropriate".

But TNT Express shares have slid since it started trading as a separate company at the end of May, hit by transport costs and operational issues. As a result, PostNL announced a 397 million euros impairment on the stake at the end of the second quarter.

PostNL announced an interim 2011 dividend of 0.214 euros per share in cash or stock interim dividend, and said it expected underlying cash operating income for 2011 to come at the top half of its previous guidance of 130 million to 170 million euros.

The company reported a 33.1 percent drop in second-quarter underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 89 million euros on revenues of 1.024 billion euros, which were up 3.2 percent thanks to its international networks.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting underlying EBIT of 88.1 million euros on revenue of 1.021 billion euros.

VOLUME DECLINES

Spearheading a European Union-wide drive to open up the sector, the Netherlands fully liberalised its mail industry by 2009. PostNL's share of the Dutch market dropped as a result from 85.8 percent in 2009 to an estimated 82 percent this year.

Internet and email account for three-quarters of Dutch volume declines. While mail is moribund across Europe, PostNL has seen steeper falls than peers Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) and Austrian Post . [IDnLDE74U0Z4]

PostNL trades at 7.7 times 12-month forward earnings, compared to 8.8 times for Deutsche Post and 10.3 times for Austrian Post, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

PostNL said addressed mail volumes declined in the second quarter by 8.9 percent, in line with its guidance. However, sales abroad rose as it won new clients in its main international operations in Germany, Britain and Italy.

It also posted strong results in parcel delivery, where volumes were up 10 percent. In contrast to mail, the company sees plenty of scope to expand in the fragmented Dutch domestic parcels market as more consumers turn to online shopping.

"We see plenty of opportunities to grow in parcels in the next two years, organically but also through smart acquisitions," Chief Executive Harry Koorstra told a press conference.

As part of its restructuring, PostNL is in the process of axing 11,000 jobs. After seeing off legal challenges to its reforms by its workers, the company is targeting savings of 50 to 60 million euros for 2011. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Additional reporting by Archana Ramanujam; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)