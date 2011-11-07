AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Former Dutch postal monopoly
PostNL reported better-than-expected earnings on
Monday and lifted its full-year outlook.
However, the mail arm of former Dutch group TNT repeated
concerns about funding its pensions, saying this could affect
its ability to pay dividends in the next few years, and took
another impairment on its stake in TNT Express.
PostNL has been struggling to safeguard its profit and cut
costs in the face of fierce price competition from rivals and a
steady fall in mail volumes as more people use electronic
communications such as email.
It said it had to write down the stake in TNT Express at the
end of the third quarter by another 337 million euros, putting
the book value at 846 million euros.
PostNL reported a 15.7 percent drop in third-quarter
underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 70 million
euros on revenues of 991 million euros, down 2.5 percent.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting underlying EBIT of
57.1 million euros on revenue of 1.004 billion euros.
