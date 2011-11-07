AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Former Dutch postal monopoly PostNL reported better-than-expected earnings on Monday and lifted its full-year outlook.

However, the mail arm of former Dutch group TNT repeated concerns about funding its pensions, saying this could affect its ability to pay dividends in the next few years, and took another impairment on its stake in TNT Express.

PostNL has been struggling to safeguard its profit and cut costs in the face of fierce price competition from rivals and a steady fall in mail volumes as more people use electronic communications such as email.

It said it had to write down the stake in TNT Express at the end of the third quarter by another 337 million euros, putting the book value at 846 million euros.

PostNL reported a 15.7 percent drop in third-quarter underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 70 million euros on revenues of 991 million euros, down 2.5 percent.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting underlying EBIT of 57.1 million euros on revenue of 1.004 billion euros. (Reporting By Sara Webb)