BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners to acquire financial assets for $27 mln from Navios Maritime Holdings
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch post delivery firm PostNL, the biggest shareholder in TNT Express , declined to comment on U.S.-based firm UPS's bid for the firm.
PostNL is TNT Express's biggest shareholder with a 29.9 percent stake. The UPS takeover offer for TNT is worth about 4.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he will set out proposals over the government's stance towards the possible foreign takeover of British firms, particularly in critically important areas such as nuclear power, in the coming weeks.