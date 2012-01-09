AMSTERDAM Jan 9 Dutch mail company PostNL said it has confidence in the TNT Express board, despite other investors calls for a shake-up, but that it is open to talks with other TNT investors about TNT's future.

U.S.-based Jana Partners LLC, in a letter dated Dec. 22 to TNT Express Chairman Antony Burgmans, asked for three industry experts be added to the board to turn around performance.

The fund also said it wanted a former TNT executive, Alan Jones, to replace Burgmans as chairman.

"We still have confidence and believe in the current (TNT Express) supervisory board," PostNL spokesman Werner van Bastelaar told Reuters on Monday.

PostNL's Van Bastelaar would not comment specifically on Jana Partners' letter but said that if other TNT shareholders invited PostNL for a discussion, "then we will be open for that." (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; editing by Sara Webb)