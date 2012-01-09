AMSTERDAM Jan 9 Dutch mail company PostNL
said it has confidence in the TNT Express
board, despite other investors calls for a shake-up, but that it
is open to talks with other TNT investors about TNT's future.
U.S.-based Jana Partners LLC, in a letter dated Dec. 22 to
TNT Express Chairman Antony Burgmans, asked for three industry
experts be added to the board to turn around performance.
The fund also said it wanted a former TNT executive, Alan
Jones, to replace Burgmans as chairman.
"We still have confidence and believe in the current (TNT
Express) supervisory board," PostNL spokesman Werner van
Bastelaar told Reuters on Monday.
PostNL's Van Bastelaar would not comment specifically on
Jana Partners' letter but said that if other TNT shareholders
invited PostNL for a discussion, "then we will be open for
that."
