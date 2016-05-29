(Combines Bpost and PostNL statements, background on companies)

By Francesco Guarascio and Toby Sterling

BRUSSELS/AMSTERDAM May 29 Belgian mail operator Bpost has discussed a possible takeover of Dutch peer PostNL, but the two companies have failed to agree terms.

The two companies said in almost identical brief statements on Sunday evening that they had discussed a friendly public offer by Bpost for all shares of PostNL.

"These negotiations have not, in the end, led to agreement on the terms of such a transaction", they said.

A Bpost spokesman subsequently said that the two had been discussing a potential merger in recent weeks, but come to the conclusion this weekend that a deal was not possible. He declined to specify the sticking points.

"For the time being negotiations are closed. Time will tell us what will happen," he said. "For Bpost (the merger) was an important opportunity but we will continue to deliver on our promises."

Shares in the two companies had been suspended on Friday afternoon after a report about a possible merger, which had driven up PostNL stock by 5.4 percent.

Belgian newspaper Le Soir had said on its website, without citing any source, that Bpost wanted to buy Dutch peer PostNL .

Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.

Bpost has a market capitalization of 4.9 billion euros ($5.45 billion), nearly three times that of PostNL, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Post Danmark and CVC jointly took a 49.99 percent stake in Bpost in 2006, Post Danmark then sold that stake to CVC in 2009. Bpost was first listed on the stock exchange in 2013.

Last year, Bpost reported a 2.3 percent decline in revenue to 2.4 billion euros, but operating profit rose 3 percent to 494 million euros.

PostNL was formed in 2011 when it split from international parcel courier TNT Express, now part of FedEx. Its revenue was flat last year at 3.5 billion euros, with a 7 percent fall in underlying operating profit to 358 million euros. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Francesco Guarascio; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)