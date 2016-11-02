UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
BRUSSELS Nov 2 Belgium's bpost said on Wednesday it was considering a friendly bid for its Dutch rival PostNL five months after talks to combine the two groups failed.
The Belgian group said it had continued to evaluate a bid for PostNL since the talks failed, but it had not yet reached a decision on whether or not to bid.
"Accordingly, no decision has been made as to whether to initiate a new approach to PostNL or as to the content of a revised proposal," bpost said in a statement.
PostNL said it had taken note of bpost's statement and said talks were not ongoing at the moment.
PostNL's shares rose more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a newspaper reported bpost was planning to revive its bid.
Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.
The Belgian government has a majority stake in bpost. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)
