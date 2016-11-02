(Updates with PostNL reaction)

BRUSSELS Nov 2 Belgium's bpost said on Wednesday it was considering a renewed takeover bid for its Dutch rival PostNL five months after talks to combine the two groups failed.

However, PostNL responded by saying it was "unpleasantly surprised" to learn that bpost could be preparing a bid and said it wished to remain independent. In a statement, it confirmed the companies were not in talks.

PostNL's shares rose more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that bpost was planning to revive its bid. They slipped 2.2 percent to 4.665 euros by 0805 GMT on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

The Belgian group, in which the government has a majority stake, said it had continued to evaluate a bid for PostNL since the talks failed, but it had not yet reached a decision on whether or not to bid.

"Accordingly, no decision has been made as to whether to initiate a new approach to PostNL or as to the content of a revised proposal," bpost said in a statement.

Both companies face shrinking mail deliveries while domestic parcel deliveries are increasing because of online shopping.

The two companies said in late May they had discussed a friendly takeover by bpost but had failed to agree on terms, without specifying the stumbling blocks. Bpost has a market value of around 4.8 billion euros.

The Dutch company said it has made progress in its long restructuring program, and repeated it plans to pay a dividend in 2017 -- its first since 2011. ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Jane Merriman/Keith Weir)