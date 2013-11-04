BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Nov 4 PostNL NV : * Says Q3 revenue 1.02 bln euros (Reuters poll average 1.021 billion euros) * Says Q3 operating income 60 mln euros * 2013 underlying cash operating income guidance increased to between 130
million euros - 160 million euros (previously 50 million euros - 90 million
euros) * 2013 cost savings guidance increased to between 90 million euros - 110
million euros (previously 60 million euros - 80 million euros)
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.