Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
AMSTERDAM Dec 6 PostNL NV : * PostNL announces tender offer for outstanding bonds * Announces a tender offer targeting its outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP
2018 bonds * Tender prices for each of the bonds will be determined via a modified d utch
auction * Maximum purchase spread is 45 bps for EUR 2015 bond, 105 bps for EUR 2017
bond and 160 bps for GBP 2018 bond * Offer to purchase portion of outstanding EUR 2015, EUR 2017 and GBP 2018
bonds g3 worldwide mail nv * Maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million including accrued
interest * Deutsche Bank ag, London branch, bnp paribas and royal bank of Scotland are
acting as joint dealer managers * Bofa , acting through Merrill Lynch international, is acting a s financial
advisor to PostNL on this transaction. * Final results will be announced on 13 December 2013 and the expected
settlement date is 17 December 2013 * Says the tender offer commenced 6 December 2013 and expires at 5 p.m. (c et),
on 12 December 2013 * Says the maximum cash spend amount in the offer is euro 500 million
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
GADAU, Nigeria, March 9 Nigerian Abdulhakim Mohammed has just graduated in architecture but, like many people ranging from unemployed locals to foreign investors and Africa's richest man, he has decided the future lies in rice farming.
* Drivers appeal verdict (Adds more details of charges, background)