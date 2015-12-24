AMSTERDAM Dec 24 PostNL of the Netherlands said it is unaware of takeover talks with Britain's Royal Mail, after a media report speculated discussions were underway, driving up the Dutch mail company's shares.

"The media report cited 'hot gossip', but we know nothing about this," PostNL spokesman Dick Kors said.

The report in Britain's Daily Mail said Royal Mail is interested in taking over PostNL for 5 euros per share. Link: bit.ly/1QJpXQW.

PostNL's shares were up 13 percent at 3.70 euros. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by William Hardy)