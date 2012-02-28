Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM Feb 28 PostNL, the largest shareholder in Dutch express mail delivery company TNT Express, will not sell its shares in the "current circumstances," a spokesman said on Tuesday.
United Parcel Service Inc. earlier this month offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.
($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.