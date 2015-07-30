LONDON, July 30 Whistl, the postal firm whose
plans to rival Royal Mail as a delivery firm were
scuppered by funding issues, has agreed a management buyout from
Dutch parent PostNL.
PostNL said on Thursday that following a strategic review of
its activities in the UK it had agreed to the deal, under which
it will retain a 17.5 percent stake in Whistl, Britain's
second-largest postal operator.
Like rivals, Whistl collects and sorts mail from business
customers before passing it to Royal Mail for delivery. However
it had aspirations to deliver some of this mail itself and
wanted to launch a nationwide service.
Whistl had been trialling the service since April 2012 in
some UK cities but earlier this year pulled its rollout plan and
ended the operation due to funding issues, putting 1,800 jobs at
risk.
Like most other European mail companies, PostNL is grappling
with a changing sector in which letter volumes are falling while
parcel delivery has become increasingly competitive as rivals
look to tap higher e-commerce volumes.
In May the group said it was reviewing its operations in
Germany, Britain and Italy after a sharp fall in first-quarter
operating income.
PostNL said the Whistl transaction, expected to close later
this year, would negatively impact the group's consolidated
equity by between 20 million euros and 25 million.
No other financial details were given.
