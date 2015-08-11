MILAN Aug 11 Italy said on Tuesday it would be
listing up to 40 percent of the country's post office in an
initial public offering that will be launched in mid-October.
In a statement, the Italian Treasury said the IPO would be
wrapped up in the two weeks following the actual launch of the
offer.
Italy, which is listing Poste Italiane as part of efforts to
revive state asset sales to cut debt, hopes to raise as much as
4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) from the deal.
The IPO is also part of the government's longer-term plans
to streamline public institutions and make them more competitive
to support economic recovery.
Earlier on Tuesday, Poste Italiane said it had filed a
request with the Milan stock market to list its shares and had
asked market regulator Consob to clear its IPO prospectus.
The IPO envisages a retail and institutional offering.
The Treasury said incentives for retail investors and post
office employees would be added to the prospectus in the next
few weeks.
Banca IMI, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share
sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS will act as book-runners.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)