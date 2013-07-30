(Corrects fifth bullet to say 2013 FFO guidance was $2.93-$3.03
per share, not $1.58-$1.61 per share)
July 29 Post Properties Inc :
* Announces second quarter 2013 earnings
* Q2 FFO per share $0.87
* Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.45
* Expects to commence the sale of one of its older Atlanta
apartment communities
* Sees FY 2013 FFO per share $2.93 to $3.03
* FY 2013 FFO per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2013 core FFO per share $2.47 - $2.55
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)