* BPC says to supply a "significant amount" per year under
draft deal
* Overture to China follows break-up of Belarus-Russian
potash venture
* BPC has been on sales drive since breakup of Uralkali JV
MINSK, Oct 25 Belarus, trying to build up
trading momentum after the collapse of a joint venture with
Russia, plans to increase potash supplies to China, the world's
biggest consumer of the crop nutrient, Belarus said on Friday.
Belarus' sales alliance with Russian potash giant Uralkali
broke up in July, threatening to push down prices and
causing an economic headache for Belarus, where potash exports
account for 12 percent of state revenue.
The trading arm of state potash producer Belaruskali -
Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) - said it had signed a
three-year draft supply contract with China's Sinofert Holdings
.
Sinofert, which is China's largest fertiliser supplier and
distributor, confirmed the framework deal to Reuters.
The breakup of the alliance between Uralkali and Belaruskali
has left North America's Canpotex Ltd, owned by Potash Corp
, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, as
the last global potash-trading partnership. Potash Corp expects
Canpotex to sign a new contract with the Chinese firm in early
2014.
Attempts by Belaruskali and other producers to place
additional volumes following the breakup could put further
pressure on prices, Uralkali has said.
BPC declined to disclose volumes and prices of future
supplies to Sinofert, although its representative Irina
Savchenko told Reuters the contract would cover "a significant
amount every year."
BPC plans to boost its sales by up to 100,000 tonnes
month-on-month in October. China imports around 6 million tonnes
of potash a year, more than 10 percent of global demand.
BPC did not say when it would sign the actual supply
contract with Sinofert. Signing the memorandum "gives us reason
to be confident that we will cooperate in the future," Savchenko
said.