MINSK, Aug 30 Belarusian state potash producer
Belaruskali has suspended two of its four potash mine complexes
for maintenance, Deputy Chief Executive Anatoly Makhlai told
Reuters on Friday.
News of the shutdowns, which would typically last for two
weeks, follows the arrest by Belarus of the head of Russian
potash giant Uralkali in a dispute over the collapse
of its sales alliance with Belaruskali.
Makhlai declined to say what impact the maintenance closures
would have on Belaruskali's production.
Any significant fall in output would severely impact the
finances of Belarus, where the soil nutrient accounts for 12
percent of state revenue and about 10 percent of export income.
This would compound the potential financial headache
resulting from the collapse of the Russia-Belarus cartel, which
may cause the global potash price to plummet 25 percent in the
second half of 2013.
This fall could lead to an increase in the country's
full-year trade deficit of nearly $1 billion to around $5.3
billion, according to VTB Capital, a state-controlled Russian
bank.
Uralkali's break-up of the joint venture and the subsequent
arrest of its chief executive have sparked a diplomatic and
trade dispute between the two countries, including the partial
suspension of Russian oil supplies to Belarus.
