Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
Feb 3 * U.S. says cedric cañas maillard, a former bank adviser, has been indicted for
insider trading * Cañas, a former adviser to Banco Santander SA chief executive, is
accused of trading based on information gained through his employment * Cañas was accused of insider trading over the planned acquisition of Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc by BHP Billiton PLC * U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says cañas' trades resulted in more
than $917,000 of illegal profit * Cañas, a Spanish citizen, has not been arrested, and has been charged with
two counts of securities fraud
