Feb 3 * U.S. says cedric cañas maillard, a former bank adviser, has been indicted for

insider trading * Cañas, a former adviser to Banco Santander SA chief executive, is

accused of trading based on information gained through his employment * Cañas was accused of insider trading over the planned acquisition of Potash

Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc by BHP Billiton PLC * U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says cañas' trades resulted in more

than $917,000 of illegal profit * Cañas, a Spanish citizen, has not been arrested, and has been charged with

two counts of securities fraud