WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 27 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan doesn't expect to see any new potash mines start production over the next five years, Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Wednesday.

"This business is real easy to talk about - it's much harder to do," Doyle said in a webcast during which he fielded submitted questions. "There are no greenfield projects coming on in the next five years, between now and 2017, none." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway)