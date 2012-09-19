* Indonesia potash imports from Saskatchewan up 85 pct, 5
years
* Canpotex seeking new China, India supply deals
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 19 Canpotex, the
offshore selling agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian
province of Saskatchewan, has signed contracts to supply the
growing Indonesian market with the crop nutrient for five years,
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday.
Wall said Canpotex, owned by miners Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan , Agrium Inc and
Mosaic Co, signed four contracts with an Indonesian
consortium of buyers during Wall's trade mission to Asia.
Terms of the contracts were not released.
The Saskatchewan government said Indonesia's potash imports
from the province have risen 85 percent during the past five
years, as farmers fertilizer crops of palm, rice, and maize.
Saskatchewan holds an estimated 40 percent of the world's
potash reserves.
"Indonesia is one of the most exciting, rapidly growing
potash markets in the world and Canpotex is the largest supplier
of potash to this important market," said Canpotex Chief
Executive Steven Dechka, in a statement.
Canpotex, one of two major potash sales consortiums in the
world along with Belarusian Potash Co, is widely expected to
sign new contracts with Chinese and Indian buyers in the next
couple of months.