NEW YORK, June 2 Western Potash Corp
said on Sunday that joint-venture company CBC Holding Corp has
agreed to make a strategic investment in the Canadian junior
miner that will result in its owning 19.9 percent of the
company.
CBC Holding, jointly owned by China BlueChemical Ltd
and Benewood Holdings Corp Ltd, has agreed to an
equity investment of C$31.98 million in Western at 71
Canadian cents per share.
The investment for over 45 million newly issued common
shares will result in CBC owning 19.9 percent of Western and
give it a seat on Western's board.
Vancouver-based Western Potash has been looking for outside
capital to develop its proposed 2.8-million tonne per year
Milestone potash mine in Saskatchewan. Potash is a key soil
nutrient for growing crops.
As part of the deal, CBC or a buyer it designates will buy
up to 30 percent or 1 million tonnes of potash annually from the
Milestone project for 20 years.
China BlueChemical is a majority-owned subsidiary of China
National Offshore Oil Corporation . Benewood is
a wholly owned subsidiary of GUOXIN International Investment
Corporation Limited, a financial investment company registered
in Hong Kong.