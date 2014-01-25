PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore selling arm for three North American potash companies, said on Friday that is has signed an agreement to supply the crop nutrient to Sinochem Fertilizer Macao Commercial Offshore Ltd (Sinofert), a subsidiary of China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
Canpotex, which is owned by Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , said it would supply Sinofert with 700,000 metric tonnes during the first half of 2014.
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.