* Inventories 49 pct above prior 5-year average
* Analysts see demand picking up in second quarter
(Adds analyst's comment, details)
April 16 North American potash inventories at
the producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, rose
surprisingly in March ahead of the region's spring planting
season, according to the world's top producer of the crop
nutrient, Potash Corp .
Stockpiles of potassium chloride - the key crop nutrient
more commonly known as potash - rose more than 9 percent to 3.29
million tonnes in March, which is usually when a seasonal demand
uptick leads to a pullback in inventory levels.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now
stand 49 percent above the previous five-year average, according
to data posted on Potash Corp's website.
Despite the surprise build, analysts remained bullish on
potash demand and attributed the stockpile build-up to the
timing of potash shipments to China, which have been deferred
into the second quarter.
"We see the March inventory build as roughly equal to
the deferred first-quarter China volume that will likely now be
quickly drawn down by the significantly larger monthly shipments
to China in the second quarter," said Morgan Stanley analyst
Vincent Andrews in a note to clients.
Last month, Canadian and Russian potash miners signed a
contract with Sinofert Holdings to supply the Chinese fertilizer
maker with potash in the second quarter. The supply deal was a
boost for potash miners as global potash markets have been
largely stagnant for months and many large miners have scrambled
to cut potash output in a bid buoy prices.
"Spot buying was almost non-existent until the Chinese
contracts settled in the middle of March and orders take time to
ship," wrote Credit Suisse analyst Elaine Yip in a research
note.
"We anticipate robust shipments and significant inventory
drawdown over the next couple of months," Yip said, adding that
spot sales to Brazil and Asia have begun to pick-up.
The latest data also indicated that pricing for standard
grade potash is holding relatively steady around the $500 a
tonne mark.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is
mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where
Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co
and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc are the
other two large potash miners in the province.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Peter
Galloway)