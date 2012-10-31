Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
JERUSALEM Oct 31 Potash Corp, the world's largest fertiliser maker, is in talks with Israel's government to merge with its smaller rival Israel Chemicals (ICL), ICL's parent company said on Wednesday.
"The company confirms it is aware that Canada's Potash is in talks with various government agencies that included a meeting with the prime minister regarding examining the possibility of merging ICL with Potash," Israel Corp said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Potash already holds 13.84 percent of ICL - the world's sixth-largest potash maker - while conglomerate Israel Corp owns 52.3 percent.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.