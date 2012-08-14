BRIEF-Esperion posts Q4 loss per share $1.29
* Esperion provides bempedoic acid development program update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Aug 14 North American potash inventories at the producer level, a key indicator of market sentiment, dropped sharply in July, according to the world's top producer of the crop nutrient, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc .
Stockpiles of potash fell 15 percent to 2.5 million tonnes in July from June, the biggest monthly drop of 2012 so far.
Inventories of the crop nutrient at the producer level now stand 30 percent above the previous five-year average, according to data posted on Potash Corp's website.
Spot potash prices hovered below $500 per tonne.
The vast majority of the potash produced in North America is mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where Potash Corp is headquartered. Minnesota-based Mosaic Co and Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium Inc are the other two large potash miners in the province.
* Esperion provides bempedoic acid development program update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
* Helix Biopharma Corp - signed non-binding loi with ken poland in support of European centre for cancer immunotherapy