MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash miner by output, expects global potash
prices to rebound in 2014 after reaching a bottom level in terms
of supply contracts with China, the top global consumer,
Uralkali's head of sales told Reuters.
Uralkali rocked the global potash industry when it quit a
trading alliance with Belarus in July. Since then global potash
prices have already decreased and may fall further this year,
Uralkali's Oleg Petrov said.
"The (global) price will not drop to $300, but there might
be a correction from current levels this year because
Belaruskali and other producers' attempts to place volumes could
put pressure on the prices," Petrov said.
"All corrections will occur within 2013, reaching a bottom
in early 2014 with the contract in China, after which there will
be a definite rebound."