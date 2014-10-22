WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 22 A Canadian court has
fined Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
C$280,000($250,000) following a mine worker's death in 2012 when
a machine used to move ore to conveyor belts backed over him.
The court fined Potash Corp on Tuesday after the world's
biggest fertilizer company pleaded guilty to one charge of
failing to comply with occupational health and safety
legislation. The company pleaded guilty to the charge and three
other charges were withdrawn.
The Saskatchewan provincial government announced the fine on
Wednesday.
The worker, Christopher Reid, was killed June 25, 2012 in
the Allan, Saskatchewan potash mine, said company spokesman Bill
Johnson.
In a separate incident, a worker at the company's Cory mine
west of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was killed earlier this year
when part of a roof fell on him, according to reports.
(1 US dollar = 1.1210 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by
Andrew Hay)