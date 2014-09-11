WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 11 Fifty-four miners
were trapped underground in one of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's
Canadian potash mines as of Thursday afternoon, but the
company said the workers were safe and it expected to rescue
them soon.
Fire started around 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday in a
water truck inside Potash Corp's Allan, Saskatchewan mine, said
company spokesman Bill Johnson. Ninety-six workers were sent to
underground refuge stations while a crew entered the mine and
extinguished the fire.
The crew cleared the air of smoke enough to get nearly half
of the workers out of the mine late Wednesday night. But 54
workers remained in refuge stations on the east side of the mine
where smoke is still in the air.
Some fans were damaged in the fire, resulting in a longer
process to clear smoke.
"It's our hope that we'll get (the trapped miners) up very
shortly, but we're certainly being very cautious in waiting
until we're sure the air quality is good enough to move
everyone," Johnson said.
The mine stopped production when the fire started. The
company will assess the situation after workers are rescued
before deciding when to re-start mining, he said.
Potash Corp is the world's second-biggest producer of
potash, which is mainly used to fertilize crops.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dan
Grebler)