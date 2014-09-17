Sept 17 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan,
the world's second-biggest producer of the crop nutrient potash,
is recalling workers at some of its Canadian mines as it gears
up for a possible rise in production in 2015, a senior executive
said on Wednesday.
The company cut its workforce by 18 percent in December,
including about 570 workers in potash operations. It said in
June, however, that it was rescinding about 50 layoff notices at
a New Brunswick potash mine and recalling 47 workers at a
Saskatchewan mine due to tight supplies of granular potash.
Chief Financial Officer Wayne Brownlee said at a Credit
Suisse investor conference in New York that Potash Corp may
raise its operational capability to between 10.5 million and 11
million tonnes of potash in 2015 from 9.2 million this year.
Expected growth in offshore markets and supply constraints
at some of the company's competitors may allow Saskatoon,
Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp to boost volume, he said.
"What we're looking at for 2015 is making sure we have
enough to respond to better demand than we thought," Brownlee
said. "It's a low-cost option and so we're in the process of
bringing some additional people back at some of our mines and
make sure we've got the capability."
Potash Corp often reduces actual production to support the
price of potash, based on demand. It sells potash to overseas
buyers through Canpotex Ltd, a company it owns along fellow
potash producers Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc.
Shares of Potash Corp were up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent,
respectively, on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges on
Wednesday afternoon.
