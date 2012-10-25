Oct 25 Canpotex is likely to resume shipments of Canadian potash to China by the end of 2012, Bill Doyle, the chief executive of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Thursday.
New supply contracts between Canpotex, which sells potash offshore for Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc , and China and India were initially expected by late summer.
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-USA Compression Partners posts Q4 net income $0.05/unit
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook
BRIEF-IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504
* India Globalization Capital Inc - IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: