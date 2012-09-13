MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
* Qtly div now 21 cents; third increase in two years
* Mine expansion projects near completion
Sept 13 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer maker, said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 50 percent as its mine expansion costs taper off.
Potash Corp officials have hinted for months that they might boost the dividend as projects to increase the capacity or efficiency of mines in the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick near completion.
Potash Corp's quarterly dividend will rise to 21 cents per share from 14 cents, payable Nov. 5. The increase is the third in the past two years.
Shares of Potash Corp were up less than 1 percent in New York and Toronto in early-afternoon trading.
* GMS announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* First Potomac Realty Trust announces sales of Plaza 500 and One Fair Oaks