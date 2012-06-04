(U.S. dollars unless noted)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 4 Shares of Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan and Mosaic Co
, two of the world's biggest fertilizer makers, fell to
their lowest levels in nearly 22 months on Monday, highlighting
the growing bearish sentiment around producers of crop-boosting
soil nutrients.
Other fertilizer producers also lost ground on Monday,
weakened by ongoing concerns about the global economy.
"Sentiment is extremely negative, for all commodities, and
that's what's really driving it the last couple of weeks," said
Edlain Rodriguez, an analyst at Lazard Capital Markets. "People
think, 'the global economy is slowing down, so if that's the
case, demand for all commodities will come down.'"
Even so, corn prices, usually a key influence on fertilizer
stocks because of the crop's intensive needs for nutrients, were
stronger on Monday due to concerns about dry U.S. weather, while
the commodities benchmark Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose
slightly.
"I think eventually people will realize ... corn prices are
not going down as much so that should be good for fertilizer,"
Rodriguez said. "But right now it's a question of shoot first
and ask questions later."
Potash Corp's shares in New York fell 1.7 percent in early
afternoon trading on Monday to $36.87, touching their lowest
level since August 2010.
Four out of 27 analysts have lowered their price targets in
the past week on Potash Corp, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. More than 70 percent still rate the stock as a buy or
strong buy, unchanged from a month ago.
Mosaic, the world's second-biggest potash miner by capacity
after Potash Corp, and a top phosphate producer, also fell to a
nearly two-year low, tumbling 3.1 percent.
Producers of nitrogen, a fertilizer in tight supply in some
areas of North America, have been more resilient this year, but
Agrium Inc and CF Industries also
dropped on Monday by 1.1 and 4.7 percent respectively.
Commodity prices are vulnerable to global macroeconomic
concerns because investors often react by pulling money from
those riskier assets.
BIG CORN CROP, POTASH SUPPLIES WEIGH
Supply and demand fundamentals are also a mixed bag for
potash.
U.S. farmers expect to produce one of the biggest corn
harvests on record, which stands to weaken the crop's price
sharply in the second half of the year and leave farmers less
incentive to apply fertilizer for next year's crop.
North American potash inventory levels in April were 25
percent higher than the five-year average, said analyst David
Begleiter of Deutsche Bank in a note to clients last week, as he
cut his Potash Corp price target to $45 from $55.
Moving those supplies to off-shore customers became more
difficult recently when a strike shut down the main rail carrier
of Canadian potash shipments to port, Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd, for nearly a week last month.
To be sure, potash shipments by Canpotex - the export arm
for Canadian mines owned by Potash Corp, Mosaic and Agrium -
have been strong in the second quarter after a slow start to the
year. Potash Corp CEO Bill Doyle said in late April that he
expects demand to pick up for the rest of 2012.
But analysts have also watched closely as BHP Billiton
talks about potentially delaying projects,
including plans for the world's biggest potash mine at Jansen,
Saskatchewan.
While a delay might be good news for other potash producers,
it also signals that the world's biggest miner is not immune to
global economic headwinds.
"This (possible delay), coupled with grain prices falling
back toward six-month lows on bumper global harvest prospects
and 'risk-off' markets, supports our cautious views," analyst
Robert Winslow of National Bank Financial, wrote in a note to
clients late Sunday evening.
Winslow cut his price target for Potash to $35.50 from $42.
