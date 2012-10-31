Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
TORONTO Oct 31 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan acknowledged on Wednesday that it has held talks with Israeli government officials around potentially increasing its ownership stake in Israel Chemical Ltd (ICL).
The world's largest fertilizer company issued a statement on the matter after ICL's majority shareholder, Israel Corp Ltd , in a regulatory filing confirmed media reports of these discussions.
In a brief statement, Potash Corp said: "No deal has been formulated; there is no assurance that a deal will be reached, or that parties will sign an agreement."
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer maker said it does not intend to comment further on this matter at this time.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.