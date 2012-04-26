* Q1 EPS 56 cents vs Wall St view of 63 cents

* Stronger potash demand seen over the rest of 2012

* 2012 EPS expected at $3.20-$3.60; Wall St view at $3.64

* Forecasts on potash shipments, segment profits lowered

* Potash Corp shares fall 3 pct in premarket trading (Adds details on results, analyst comment; In U.S. dollars)

By Euan Rocha

April 26 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc on Thursday reported a 33 percent profit decline as sales of its namesake crop nutrient dropped in the first quarter, and the world's largest fertilizer maker damped down expectations for the rest of year.

Shares of Potash Corp dropped nearly 3 percent in pre-market trading after the announcement. Not only was the decline in profit steeper than Wall Street had expected, but the Canadian company trimmed its estimate of global potash demand for 2012 and lowered forecasts on its own shipments and profit.

First-quarter profit slid to $491 million, or 56 cents a share, from $732 million, or 84 cents, a year earlier. Wall Street had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Fertilizer buyers continued to move cautiously at the beginning of the year, especially with potash purchases," Chief Executive Bill Doyle said in a statement. "Although we anticipated that an increase in global fertilizer purchasing would not take hold until the latter half of the first quarter, it took longer than we expected for demand to emerge."

Doyle said he expected demand for potash - used to increase yields of corn and other grains - to strengthen through the rest of the year.

Some analysts remain skeptical. The results prompted National Bank analyst Robert Winslow to cut his rating on Potash Corp share to "underperform" from "sector perform."

"We too expect robust spring-buying but suggest there is more downside risk than up for grain prices, which in our view signals the prospects for further fertilizer demand weakness later in the year," wrote Winslow. He trimmed his price target on the company to $42 from $45.

Following the results, shares of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash fell $1.28 to $43 in trading before the morning bell in the United States.

While prices for potash were not as volatile as those for crop nutrients like phosphate and nitrogen in recent months, the company said prices had pulled back slightly on limited demand and increased competitive pressures.

In a bid to keep potash inventories in check, the company shut down some of its potash mines in the first quarter. On Thursday it said it expected no "inventory-related downtime in the current quarter."

OUTLOOK DISAPPOINTS

The company now expects 2012 earnings to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60 per share, compared with an earlier forecast of $3.40 to $4. Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of $3.64.

"We think investor expectations were relatively low going into the quarter, although the 2012 guidance cut was likely larger than expected," wrote Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar in a note to clients.

The company sees second-quarter earnings in the range of 90 cents a share to $1.10 a share. Wall Street currently sees earnings at $1.06 a share.

Potash Corp now expects total global potash demand to be in the 53 million to 56 million tonne range this year, with its own sales volumes in the range of 8.8 million to 9.2 million tonnes. In January, it had forecast global sales of 55 million to 58 million tonnes, with its own shipments in the 9.2 million to 10 million tonne range.

The company expects 2012 gross profits from its key potash business to be $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion. Previously it saw gross profits of between $2.9 billion to $3.3 billion range.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Frank McGurtye)