By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 26 Potash Corp, the
world's largest fertilizer maker, on Thursday reported a 38
percent drop in its second-quarter profit and forecast weaker
than expected earnings for the second half of 2012, sending its
shares down 1.7 percent.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it trimmed
its full-year earnings forecast largely to reflect the impact of
an impairment charge that hurt its second-quarter results.
Potash Corp now expects 2012 earnings between $2.80 to $3.20
a share, down from a prior forecast of $3.20 to $3.60 per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.47 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects third-quarter earnings in the range of
70 cents to 90 cents a share, well shy of Wall Street's
expectations of 95 cents a share.
The lackluster outlook sent shares of Potash Corp down 1.7
percent to $43.75 on the New York Stock Exchange by noon. Its
Toronto Stock Exchange listed shares fell 2.5 percent to
C$44.18.
The fertilizer sector has been one of the few bright spots
for investors in recent weeks, as drought in many key U.S. corn
growing areas lifted crop prices. The drought may dent near-term
fertilizer sales, but the spike in corn prices bodes well for
demand ahead of next year's planting season in the United States
- the world's top corn grower and a big fertilizer buyer.
Potash Corp itself became an investor darling in 2007-2008,
as the price of potash - as the nutrient potassium chloride is
called - spiked to record levels of over $1,000 a tonne.
In 2010 Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton
made a $39 billion hostile bid for the company. The deal fell
apart after the Canadian government stepped in, arguing that the
deal would not be a net benefit for Canada.
Potash Corp said this year's expected crop shortfalls will
support crop prices and encourage farmers to boost fertilizer
use next year.
But some analysts remain cautious.
In a note to clients, National Bank analyst Robert Winslow
cut his rating on the company's stock to "underperform" from
"sector perform," partly due to the weak forecast. He cut his
price target on Potash Corp's shares to $38.50 from $47.50.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Potash said second-quarter net income fell to $522 million,
or 60 cents per share, from $840 million, or 96 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Results were hurt by a $341 million impairment charge on its
investment in Chinese fertilizer maker Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
Strong overseas demand boosted production and sales of its
namesake nutrient in the quarter, but higher costs led to a
slight narrowing of profit margins in its potash business.
The company expects gross profits from its potash business
in 2012 to be in the range of $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion. It
earlier forecast a range of $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion.
Lower volumes and prices for its phosphate-based nutrients
hurt profit margins in that business, while lower natural gas
prices helped boost profits from its nitrogen business.
Potash Corp boosted its forecast for combined phosphate and
nitrogen gross margin in 2012 to a range of $1.4 billion to $1.6
billion, up from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.
Free cash flow, an indicator of its ability to service its
debt and make strategic investments, rose to $797 million in the
quarter, from $575 million, a year ago.
The results come just a week after, Potash Corp's smaller
Canadian rival Agrium Inc raised its second-quarter
earnings forecast. Agrium, which is also the top North American
farm products retailer, is set to report second-quarter results
on August 2.
Last week, U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co also came
out with better-than-expected quarterly results.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
in Bangalore; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Janet Guttsman)