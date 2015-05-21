(Adds interview comments from Potash Corp, ICL CEOs)
By Rod Nickel
NEW YORK May 21 Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan Inc Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on
Thursday that he views the company's stakes in fertilizer
companies Sinofert Holdings and Arab Potash Company
as "strategic," but continues to review whether to
keep its shares in ICL and SQM.
Tilk, speaking at a BMO investor conference in New
York, said if Potash Corp could not build on its SQM and ICL
minority stakes, it will consider whether it should keep them.
Potash Corp has control over how Jordan's Arab Potash
Company markets its potash, and Tilk said the Sinofert stake
gives Potash a window into the Chinese market.
But the company does not have as much influence as it wants
over SQM and ICL.
Tilk said in an interview that he has not spoken with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about whether he would
permit a foreign company to take control of ICL, in which the
government holds a golden share.
Potash Corp tried under former Chief Executive Bill Doyle to
gain a majority stake in ICL, but ran into strong opposition and
backed off in 2013.
Tilk, who took the Potash Corp helm last July, announced a
review in December of the company's four major equity stakes,
which at the time were worth $4.5 billion.
He said on Thursday he did not want to signal any plans for
SQM and ICL investments.
"We can't be counter-productive by doing or acting (to)
impair the value of the companies. Timing is everything."
ICL Chief Executive Stefan Borgas said in an interview that
if Potash Corp wants to increase its stake, it should be direct
with Israel's government and ICL's biggest shareholder, Israel
Corp.
"Our advice would always be for anybody who has these kind
of interests, not just in ICL, but in general, is be as specific
as you possibly can so there is actually a concrete proposal on
the table, rather than just discussing concepts," he said on
Wednesday.
Borgas said many investors have approached ICL about
interest in Potash Corp's stake.
Potash Corp recently bought a 9.5 percent stake in Brazilian
fertilizer distributor Heringer SA, but Tilk said he does not
see the same need for control as in the company's other equity
investments.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)