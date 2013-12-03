MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
Dec 3 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Tuesday that the fertilizer company's dividend is "sacrosanct" and the company also sees no immediate change to its share buyback program.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said earlier in the day that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs in Canada, the United States and Trinidad, or about 18 percent of its workforce, as it struggles with slumping demand.
* Potential tax may hurt Canadian dollar, thus lowering costs
March 2 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it expected its brands to perform better in 2017 and reported the first rise in quarterly comparable sales in a year at its Hollister brand, sending the company's shares up 14 percent.