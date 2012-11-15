BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Global shipments of potash are likely to rebound in 2013 to between 57 and 58 million tonnes, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Thursday.
Demand should increase as the top two consuming countries, China and India, boost purchases of the crop nutrient, Doyle said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Boston, which was broadcast on the web.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.