BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said its earnings for the full-year will be below the low end of its previous forecast range due to delays in new contracts with buyers in China and India.
The company had forecast full-year earnings of $2.80-$3.20 per share in July.
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.