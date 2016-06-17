June 17 Canpotex Ltd, the potash export sales arm for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Friday it would not build a planned shipping terminal at Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

Canpotex said the decision was based on economic and commercial considerations and that its export capacity in Vancouver, Saint John and Portland were sufficient.

Potash Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk had said in January that the suspension of production at an eastern Canadian mine could lead Canpotex to shelve plans to build the terminal. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)