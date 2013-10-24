BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
Oct 24 A supply contract between Canpotex Ltd, which is owned by three North American potash producers including Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, and China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd, is likely to be signed in early 2014, Potash Corp Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on Thursday.
Doyle said he expects Canpotex to make sales to China during the current fourth quarter on a spot basis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes