April 24, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertiliser company, said it expects a weaker second quarter after reporting a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.

First-quarter net earnings fell by nearly 39 percent year on year to $340 million, or 40 cents per share, while sales dropped 20 percent to $1.68 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Goodman)