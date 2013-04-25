BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , the world's largest producer by capacity of its namesake crop nutrient, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong shipments.
The company's net profit rose to $556 million, or 63 cents per share, from $491 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: