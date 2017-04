April 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, reported a 79.7 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by weak potash prices.

The company's net earnings fell to $75 million, or 9 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $370 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27.4 percent to $1.21 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)