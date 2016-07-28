BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time as potash prices remained weak.
The company, which also reported a 71 percent drop in quarterly profit, cut its full-year profit forecast to 40 cents- 55 cents, from 60 cents to 80 cents it forecast in April.
Net earnings fell to $121 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $417 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 39 percent to $1.05 billion, the company said on Thursday.
In a widely expected move, the company said it plans to cut its dividend by 60 percent to 10 cents per share. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.