Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, reported a 25.7 percent drop in quarterly sales, as potash prices remained weak.
The company also cut the upper end of its full-year earnings forecast to 40 cents-45 cents per share from 40 cents-55 cents per share.
The company's net income fell to $81 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $282 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $1.14 billion from $1.53 billion, the company said on Thursday.
Potash Corp and fellow Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc agreed to combine in September to navigate a severe industry slump by boosting efficiency and cutting costs. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.