UPDATE 2-BP, Reliance to invest in Indian gas block, cooperate downstream
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's quarterly profit nearly doubled as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than offset weak phosphate prices.
The company's net earnings rose to $149 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue fell 8 percent to $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.